June 2, 1956 - Feb. 25, 2020 Craig Andre Lee passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at First Baptist Church, 613 Jefferson Avenue, in Waco. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
