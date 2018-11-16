Anthony LeeJuly 12, 1963 - Oct. 27, 2018Memorial services for Anthony Lee will be at 11 am, Saturday, November 17, at Dorsey Keatts.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

