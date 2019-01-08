Albert David LeeNay 20, 1919 - Jan. 5, 2019Albert David Lee, age 99, of Gatesville passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Scott's Funeral Home with burial following at Restland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at the funeral home.Born in Coryell City on May 20, 1919, Albert David Lee was the fourth child and first son of the late Albert Lee and Laura (Newland) Lee. Known as "Son" Lee for most of his youth, David farmed alongside his parents and siblings in various places around Coryell County during the Great Depression. He met his love, Dorothy Whigham, in Gatesville at a small diner her father owned, and they married on April 20, 1941. They settled in Gatesville where he began work at Home Lumber Company alongside his little brother, Nelson.Early in 1942, David began service to his country as a private in the Army Air Corps. He spent more than two years overseas as B-17 mechanic and later flight crew chief serving in North Africa and Italy during World War II. After he was discharged from the Air Corps, David worked in various sales positions in West Texas, and eventually he and Dorothy settled in Hurst, Texas, where they would live for over three decades. David and Dorothy grew their family with the addition of Kimberli Ann, and he became a beloved parent and mentor, instilling a love of the outdoors and animals in his daughter. During this period of his life, David worked as the manager for Berry Street Lumber Company in Fort Worth (owned by Ted C. Peters). He was an active member of the Fort Worth Lumberman's Association, and served as the organization's president from 1968-69. Additionally, while living in Hurst, David served as a deacon for Bellevue Baptist Church and dedicated building committee member. He also honed his skills as an outdoorsman and avid bird and game hunter. David would often go on hunting trips across the nation with his family & friends—even traveling as far as Montana to hunt elk in the Big Horn Mountains.David's love of aviation never waned, and at age 50, he became a licensed pilot. He flew recreationally for more than 10 years piloting small Cessnas. David and Dorothy retired in 1986, left Fort Worth and returned to their roots in Gatesville, Texas. They took several trips across the U.S., often with family members as traveling companions. Always an active and independent man after his retirement, he continued working with Stanley Chevrolet for more than a decade as a part-time driver, and was contracted to build several homes in Coryell County. In fact, he built his own home in 1990 where he lived out the rest of his life—tending to his tomato gardens, fruit trees, and playing golf. David was a Masonic Lodge member for more than 70 years, and continued his service as a deacon for First Baptist Church of Gatesville.David was a man of faith, integrity, and kindness. He had a great love of his community and sought ways to help others. He loved his family and friends immensely, and was proud to be involved in their lives. Although David's formal education was limited (he only completed 8th grade), he always had a love of learning; he encouraged his daughter and granddaughter to pursue higher education, be independent, practical, and resourceful. David's years on this earth were remarkable and he was a treasured friend to many. He was a great storyteller, and these stories will remain alive within his friends and family.David was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Elizabeth; sister, Catherine Powell; sister, Jo Ann Lee; sister, Laverne Wolfe; brother, Walter Lee; and sister, Ruth Pancake.David is survived by his daughter, Kimberli Ann of Tahlequah, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Cheyenne Elizabeth Roy of Fayetteville, Arkansas; brother, Johnny Nelson Lee of Pearl, Texas; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and their extended families.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 912 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528 or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
