Harold Lloyd LedbetterFeb. 17, 1928 - Jan. 12, 2019Harold Lloyd Ledbetter, age 90, of McGregor, Texas formerly Midland, Texas, died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Westview Manor and Rehabilitation in McGregor, Texas. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019, in the Chapel of Kimbrough Funeral Home in Cisco, Texas. His lifelong friend, Pastor Lowell S. Cessna of Midland, will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Scranton Cemetery (near Cisco) with Pastor Cessna officiating and Navy graveside service.Lloyd was born on February 17, 1928, in Howard County, Texas, on a dryland cotton farm, the youngest of eight siblings to Thomas Presley Ledbetter and Eula Mae (Boatman) Ledbetter. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 (with written permission from his parents) to follow in his brothers' footsteps to serve in World War II. The war ended soon after he enlisted, but he was proud to do his part to serve his country even "in peacetime" at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in Lakehurst, New Jersey, where the navy was using blimps and helicopters to patrol the Atlantic coast. After discharging from the Navy, he worked in New Mexico and Kansas where he, on a blind date, met and immediately fell in love with Ella Lee Feldman, a nursing student from Fowler, Kansas. They married in Wichita after a brief engagement on October 18, 1947. He went on to nurture a successful General Contracting business in Midland, Texas which he called "The House Doctor". He retired in 1990 at 62 and moved to Granite Shoals, Texas and then to McGregor when Lee's health began to fade. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2014.He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Alton Ledbetter, James Marion Ledbetter, Alton Lee Ledbetter, Clifton Ledbetter, Tommy Ledbetter; and sisters, Geraldine Everette and Retta Boren.Lloyd is survived by his four children, Sandra Dement and husband, Sam, of Burnet, Texas, Jimmy and LV Ledbetter of Midland, Texas, Deborah Holt and husband, Bruce, of McGregor, Texas, and Larry Ledbetter of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren: Marena Crutchfield and husband, Fred, Randy Crutchfield and wife, Robin, Mike Ledbetter and wife, Katrina, JD Ledbetter and wife, Shaunna, Megan Solano and husband, Carlos, Leah Hotop and husband, Will; eleven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to: Disabled American Veterans – www.DAV.org; Shriners Hospitals for Children – https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org; Wounded Warriors Program – https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org; Community Hospice of Texas/ Providence Hospice – https://www.chot.orgVisitation will be on Saturday, January 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. preceding the Chapel service at Kimbrough Funeral Home, Cisco, TexasCondolences may be left at www.kimbroughfh.com.Kimbrough Funeral Home300 W 9th St.Cisco, TX 76437(254) 442-1211Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
