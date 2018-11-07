William J. LeclercqMarch 1, 1930 - Nov. 2, 2018Mr. William J. Leclercq, 88, passed away Friday, November 2, 2018 in Waco. There will be a visitation 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 9, with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m., at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.William was born, March 1, 1930, to Maurice and Mary (Bregach) Leclercq in Spring Valley, Illinois. He was in the Navy during the Korean War from 1950-1954 where he served as an Interior Communications Second Class Petty Officer. William married the love of his life, Elaine Buckridge on January 3, 1955 in Centerbrook, Connecticut. After he left the Navy he went to work for Pratt & Whitney making aircraft engines. In 1960, he left Connecticut to return to his home state of Illinois to begin his career as a Mechanical Technician at Argonne National Laboratory. In the late 70's William joined Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory magnet factory as a mechanical technician. After retirement in 1996 he moved to Florida where he played golf and was an active member of the Terra Siesta Retirement Community. He was also an avid reader.William was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Leclercq.Survivors include his wife, Elaine Leclercq of Waco; daughter, Sandra Bennett and John of Waco; sons, Richard Leclercq and Lynn of Orange, Florida, Paul Leclercq and Mindy of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and Thomas Leclercq and Lisa of Spotsylvania, Virginia; grandchildren, Kimberly Bishop and Nate, Adam Bennett, Paul Leclercq, Jr. and Sarah, Matthew Leclercq and Megan, Thomas and Stephanie, Timothy Leclercq and Sarah; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane Leclercq and Robert Leclercq both of Spring Valley, Illinois; and their four legged friend, Katy.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
