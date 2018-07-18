Linda Woodlock LechlerDec 15, 1953 - Jul 15, 2018Linda Woodlock Lechler, 64, of Bellmead, TX passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Stinson officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Criswell Cemetery.Linda was born, December 15, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas, to Jim and Janelle (Walts) Archer. She attended La Vega ISD and married Marshall LaWayne Woodlock on August 30, 1969. Marshall preceded her in death. She married Danny Ray Lechler on July 15, 1994. She absolutely loved spending time with her family.Mrs. Lechler was also preceded in death by her mother; sister, Brenda Kay Archer; and brother, Harley Joe Archer.She is survived by her loving children, Kim Luna and husband, Juan, Tonya Mabe and husband, John, Marshall Joseph Woodlock and wife, Jennifer, Terry Wayne Woodlock and wife, Mistie, Roxanne Garcia and husband, Gabriel, Amanda Scott and husband, Ezell, and Christina Allison and husband, Paul; 28 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one on the way.Pallbearers will be Johnny Luna, Carlos Luna, Isiah Luna, Joshua Garcia, Lorence Garcia, Marshall T. Woodlock, Terry Wayne Woodlock and Dylan Woodlock.Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Davis, Wendal Woodlock and Lukis "Woody" Woodlock.The family would like to express appreciation to Kindred Hospice for their excellent care.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
