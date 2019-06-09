Edwin LechlerNov. 26, 1928 - June 7, 2019Edwin Lechler, a longtime McGregor businessman, passed away early Friday morning June 7, 2019, at the age of 90. A memorial visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019, at College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe Street, McGregor, with the memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. The Rev Philip Riegel and The Rev. Carroll Hambrick will officiate.Mr. Lechler was born November 26, 1928, in McGregor, Texas, the son of the late Joseph Edward and Clara Ruth (Marshall) Lechler where he was a 1947 graduate of McGregor High School. On March 19, 1949, he married Margaret Lucille Rushing in McGregor. At a young age, he began his career in the grocery business. He was employed By Brown's Grocery and Market. In 1970, he purchased the business and owned and operated Lechler Grocery and Market until 1990.Mr. Lechler was and active member of College Avenue Baptist Church where he served as a greeter and was a trustee. Throughout his life, Edwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, home improvement projects and maintaining a beautiful, peaceful yard. Edwin was active in the McGregor Community as a member of the Chamber of Commerce and was select as Citizen of The Year and was president of the McGregor Bulldog Booster Club in 1969.Also proceeding him in death were three brothers, Edward Lechler, Billy Lechler, Elmer Lechler; and one sister, Frances Younce.Survivors include his wife of seventy years, Margaret Lechler; son, Bobby Lechler and wife Shelia; two daughters, Carla Greer and husband, Barry, and Lori Hawkins and husband, Rodney; grandchildren, Gina Watson, Jeff Lechler, Ty Greer and wife, Erika, Sarah Greer, Gary Baxter, Travis Greer, and Hannah Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Corey Watson, Steven Lechler and wife, Lauren, Kaci Lechler, Brice Lechler, Alyssa Watson, Kenna Greer, Peyton Greer, and Kennedy Baxter; and a great-great-granddaughter, Madison Lechler.For those desiring, the family has suggested College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe Street, McGregor, Texas 76657, for memorial contributions.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
