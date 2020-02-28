Peggy J. LeavelsMarch 29, 1943 - Feb. 20, 2020Peggy J. Leavels passed away February 20, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Feb. 29, at Trinity AME Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

