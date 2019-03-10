Marie LeanosJuly 4, 1936 - March 5, 2019Marie Leanos, 82, of Waco, passed away on March 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by friends and loved ones after a seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road.Read the full obituary and sign the Family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

