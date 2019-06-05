Eunetta Marie LealSept. 12, 1955 - May 30, 2019Eunetta Marie Leal, age 63, entered heaven peacefully meeting her Creator on Thursday, May 30, 2019, while surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors, with Pastor Darrell Price officiating. Interment to follow in Bosqueville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

