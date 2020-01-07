Hezkiah Travis LaymanJune 27, 1931 - Jan. 5, 2020On January 5, 2020, Hezkiah Travis "H.T." Layman passed away in Waco, Texas, at the age of 88.H.T. was born June 27, 1931, in Trussville, Alabama. After graduating from Odenville High School, he earned an engineering degree from The University of Alabama in 1953. He served in Korea for the U.S. Army with the final rank of First Lieutenant. He was an engineer for Universal Atlas Cement Company, which brought him to Waco in 1956 until his retirement in 1986.In retirement H.T. and Jean enjoyed traveling the world, golfing, friends, and following their grandchildren's endeavors. H.T. never met a stranger, and wanted to know all about you.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lena Ross Layman and John Bert Layman; and sister, Betty Moberly.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean K. Layman; daughter, Kathy Layman Roberts and husband, Wayne, of Glen Rose; son, Michael John Layman and wife, Sheryl, of Boerne; grandchildren, Steven Roberts of Lubbock, Clay Roberts and wife, Brittany, Kristin Bagwell of Houston, and Dr. Mallory Layman, DDS, of Midland; and great-grandsons, Brody Bagwell and Clyde Roberts. He is also survived by a sister, Lenecia Bruce of Atlanta, Georgia; and brother, Ross Layman and wife, Sharon, of Leeds, Alabama.Memorials may be made to the Woodway Family Center.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
