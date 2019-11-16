Una Lee LawsonApril 6, 1921 - Nov. 14, 2019Una Lee Lawson, 98, of Giddings, formerly of Waco, passed away Thursday morning, November 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Speegleville United Methodist Church in Waco with Jim Knight officiating. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, at the church.Una Lee Lawson was born on April 6, 1921, in Ranger, Texas, to Daniel and Dora (Neely) Stephens, the eldest daughter in a family of three brothers and five sisters. She graduated from Victoria High School, taking business courses and working for the Lavaca County welfare office during the depression. She married Morris Walton Lawson on April 9, 1939, in Yoakum, Texas, and moved to Speegleville; they had three children, David, Rebecca and Lethea, before Morris served in the army in WWII. She enjoyed raising her children, supporting them in everything they enjoyed—piano, FFA and 4-H projects, sports, college. She was an election judge for McLennan County for many years, served the Speegleville PTA, sponsored the county 4-H Club, was in the Home Demonstration Club and later the Waco arts guild. Speegleville United Methodist enjoyed having her as a faithful member as she taught the adult Sunday school class, was often a voting delegate, a member of the ladies group, and made altar arrangements for the church. In the mid-1950s, she became an insurance clerk, retiring from Prudential Insurance, after the untimely death of her husband in 1975. She enjoyed her grandchildren; became a certified florist; traveled on tours, trips with her sisters-in-law and David and Judy; and began oil painting lessons, eventually excelling at landscapes.Una was diagnosed with typical Alzheimer's in 2003; she remained in her home on McLennan Crossing Road until 2012. She moved to assisted living in LaGrange, 30 minutes from her daughter, and then to the memory care unit at Giddings Residence and Rehabilitation Center.Una Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Dora Stephens; husband, Morris Lawson; two children, David and wife, Judy, and Lethea Lawson; siblings and in-laws, Howard and Jean Stephens, Benny and Elsie Stephens, Ruby and Joe Gage, Dora Evelyn Stephens, Mae and Roy Orrick, D.T. Stephens; and brother-in-law, Robert Ange. From the Lawson family, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Lee and Emma Lawson, Gertrude and Dono Teeple, Bill and Evelyn Lawson, Herman and Eva June and Lyn Lawson, Troy and Reba Lawson, Robert and Lois Lawson, Cullen and Winnie Lawson; Frank Lawson and Rose Parker.She is survived by her daughter, Becky and John Korb of Giddings; four grandchildren, Jason Korb of Giddings, Matt Korb of Giddings, John and Elizabeth Korb of Allen, and RoxAnn and Frank Ortiz of Round Rock; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Korb and Ella Korb of Allen; two sisters, Elizabeth Ange of Cedar Park and Elaine and Ralph Riggs of Owasso, OK; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to Speegleville United Methodist Church.Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home3950 E. Austin St.Giddings, Texas 78942(979) 542-3113
