Wallace LavenderJanuary 18, 1927 - December 11, 2018Wallace Curtis Lavender, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 14, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, Hewitt, with The Rev. Cynthia Moss officiating. An interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Wallace was born and raised in Waco, Texas. While in High School, he answered the call to join the Navy and was a World War II Veteran. He became a painter and decorator, and enjoyed operating the HAM radio.Wallace will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 71 years, Mamie; children, Donna Rowe, Curtis and Janie Lavender, and Ronnie and Sandra Lavender; sister, Mary Edna Gilbert; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

