Noah Pearce Lauderdale
April 6, 2020 - May 7, 2020
Noah Pearce Lauderdale, one month old son of Kathryn "Katy" Lauderdale, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Fort Worth.
Visitation will begin at Noon, Wednesday, May 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.
Thoughts, memories, and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.