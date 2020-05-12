Noah Pearce Lauderdale

April 6, 2020 - May 7, 2020

Noah Pearce Lauderdale, one month old son of Kathryn "Katy" Lauderdale, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Fort Worth.

Visitation will begin at Noon, Wednesday, May 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a 1:00 p.m. funeral service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.

