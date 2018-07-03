Charles Cox Latham, Sr.Sept. 14, 1952 - June 30, 2018Charles Cox Latham, 65, passed away, Saturday, June 30, 2018. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 5, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard.Charles was born, September 14, 1952, to Frank and Mary Lucylle (Cox) Latham in Waco, Texas. He attended Richfield High School and graduated in 1971. After High School, he attended MCC where he obtained his Real Estate License. Charles was a member of several Waco clubs and served as the Hedonia President in 1994; a role he cherished for his entire life. Charles's true passion was boats and being on Lake Waco. He would spend countless hours "piddling" in his garage with various boats or projects. Charles shared this passion with his sons and they were often seen alongside him in the garage.Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank W. Latham and Russell Patrick Latham; as well as his sister, Mary Kathleen Latham.Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie; sons, Charles Latham Jr., James Latham, daughter-in-law, Antoinette Latham and their mother, Nancy Latham; stepdaughters, Dee Hernandez, Stephanie Maciel, and Jenny Teague; as well as six grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
