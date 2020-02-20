Della LathamJan. 17, 1931 - Feb. 17, 2020Della M. Latham passed away February 17, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Chilton Cemetery, Old Mooreville Road, Chilton, TX, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Feb 21
Friday, February 21, 2020
1:00PM
Chilton Cemetery
3124 Robinson Drive
CHILTON, TX 76706
