Carolyn LarsonMar. 11, 1943 - Sept. 29, 2018Carolyn Jean Larson, 75, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away tragically September 29, 2018. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 4, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with Gene Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery.Carolyn was born, March 11, 1943, in Waco, to Jack and Sadie (Carter) Hill. She married Arnell Julian Larson, September 12, 1961.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Hill.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Arnell Larson; son, Keith Larson; daughter, Suzanne Hunsberger and husband, John; grandchildren, Kyle and Casey Larson, Kory Larson, John Hunsberger, IV., Jacquelyn Hunsberger, Jeffrey Hunsberger, and Jase Hunsberger; brother, Donald T. Hill and wife, Nila, and Rick Hill and wife, Connie; sisters-in-law, Lana Lindberg Stone, Karen Sadler and husband, Jerry, and Doyce Larson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Memorial contributions may be made to help with final and recovery expenses at https://www.tmcfunding.com/search/campaign/2689?layout=single .Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.