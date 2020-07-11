Rev. Dr. Charles Larkrith
March 5, 1919 - July 4, 2020
The Rev. Dr. Charles Larkrith, age 101, in Oakland, CA, went from labor to freedom. Being a centurion and age met peacefully on July 4, 2020. He was born March 5, 1919, during a pandemic and left 101 years later, July 4, 2020, during another pandemic. He will be remembered for his ability to speak with a soothing tone through prayer, scripture, poetry and soliloquies. He was an extraordinary orator.
The Rev. Larkrith worked at the Naval Supply in Oakland, CA, where he retired to become a fulltime minister. He pastored several churches in the Bay Area and Central Valley of California. The Rev. Larkrith was preceded in death by his wife (Lucille D. Larkrith), and one son (Harold R. Bell). He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy five children; 15 grandchildren; 13 great and three great-great-grandchild and additional family members. He also leaves behind Church members and friends that will always remember him as the "Ole Po Country" Preacher.
He will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX, next to his wife. Due to current circumstances, only a gravesite ceremony will be held.
