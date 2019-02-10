Frank LariveeOct. 9, 1936 - Feb. 3, 2019Frank Larivee, 82, of Eddy, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. There are no services planned at this time. His wife and family would like everyone for their love and prayers during this time.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.