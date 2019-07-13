Donna LansfordSept. 24, 1939 - July 11, 2019Donna Mae Lansford passed away July 11, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home in Mexia.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.