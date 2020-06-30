Linda Parsons Lankford
August 12, 1957 - June 26, 2020
Linda Parsons Lankford, 62, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Graveside services will be 9 a.m., Thursday, July 2, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, 6296 I35, Waco, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Please note that all regulatory requirements, including mask usage and social distancing, will be strictly observed. A maximum of 50 guests are allowed in the funeral home at one time.
Linda was born August 12, 1957, in Fort Worth, TX, to Andrew Clyde (A.C.) and Evelyn Batey Parsons. She graduated from Clifton High school in 1976. Linda worked as a hairdresser for several decades. She was an advocate for all animals. Linda was an amazing mom, wife, and sister, an exceptional grandmother and a very unique individual. She will be greatly missed.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Brenda Rena; and brother Joe Dan Parsons.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Lankford; children, Renee Villa and husband, J.B., Cody Lankford and wife, Brittney, Levi Lankford, and Wendy Lankford; brothers, Andy Parsons, Jr. and wife, Sharon, Stuart Parsons, Sr. and wife, Rebecca; and her grandchildren, Ryker, Rhett, Marlie, Seth, Dawson, Summer, Kasey, Reece, Dorothy and Sophie.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
