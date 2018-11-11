Margaret Diane LangstonMarch 16, 1942 - November 7, 2018Margaret Diane Langston was born March 16, 1942 near Jarrell, Texas. She left this earth November 7, 2018, under the care of Heart of Texas Hospice of Killeen and Temple Meridian Health Center in Temple. She was a lifelong resident of Texas. In 1949, she moved with her family from Jarrell to Waco; graduating in 1961 from University High School where she made lifelong friends. After attending class at Baylor University and completing an accounting course she began work at McNair Moving and Storage in Waco. In 1974, she began a 35 year career at Tobin Landscape Nursery in Dallas retiring in 2009. Gardening remained a big part of her life and she maintained gardens at her home with her beloved cat, Grayson. She leaves behind her sister, Linda Langston and husband, Jack Moore of Temple; brother, Jimmy Langston and wife, Lavonia, of Lorena; nephew, Lt. Col (Ret) C.D. Irwin and wife, Nancy, of Schertz, Texas; nieces, Lanette Page and husband, Russell, Lisa Rousavalle and husband, Tony, Leeann Lester and husband, Byron; and many grand-nieces and nephews, all from Texas. Special friends include: Eleanor Wheat, Katie, Mary Ann, Val, Gene and Sally Tobin, all of Dallas, and Betty Barnes Lipsey of Colorado Springs.Interment of her cremains will be at Waco Memorial Park. Memorials are welcomed at The American Cancer Society or ASPCA.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.