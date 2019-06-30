Jo Katherine LangstonMay 15, 1935 - June 25, 2019Jo Katherine "Kay" Whited, a proud fifth-generation Texan, was born in Round Rock, Texas, May 15, 1935, in a small house on the bank of the Brushy Creek to Eloise May Jester and Jesse Whited.Her parents divorced shortly after that and she was raised by her mother and maternal grandparents in Austin. While living in Cedar Rapids, IA, she was attracted to Little Theater work, and performed in several plays in Cedar Rapids and Austin.In 1975, she was introduced to John Langston by a mutual friend and they were married on January 15, 1976 at the Travis County Courthouse on their lunch break from their respective jobs. Two children, Linda and Leslie, from a previous marriage were adopted by her husband. Their 10-year wedding anniversary was celebrated by renewing their vows at the Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio. At her husband's insistence, she reluctantly got involved in scuba diving, flying, sailing, and nursing school when she was older than the average student. One of her proudest moments was when she walked across the stage to receive her BSN degree. Many years of nursing followed. In turn, she insisted on them taking ballroom dancing classes. She was extremely talented, creating beautiful crocheted, knitted and sewn clothes, beaded jewelry, and later in life loved to garden. A broken elbow in 2011 started an eight year decline in her health, but on 25 June she was relieved from all her pain as she was welcomed into God's loving arms. Thanks to all the health care professionals who have assisted her over the years, and especially the Providence Home Health and Providence Hospice.She leaves behind her husband, John Langston of Axtell; daughters, Linda Lannuier (Paul) of Cedar Key, FL, Leslie West of Jourdanton, Leah Michalak of Dekalb, and Leeda Jester of Dekalb; son, John Springer of Utah; sister, Judy Hendricks (Larry) of Hot Springs Village, AR; brother, Jim Whited (Aileen) of Chino Valley, AZ; brother, Jesse Whited (Linda) of San Antonio; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A memorial service will take place at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Axtell, TX.In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity are encouraged.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
