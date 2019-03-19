Mary Alice LanglotzNov. 7, 1923 - March 16, 2019Mary Alice Langlotz, 95, of Waco, died March 16, 2019 at Providence Hospice Place. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m., with The Rev. Joseph F. Geleney, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Mary Alice was born November 7, 1923, in Bessmay, Texas, to Claude Fuller and Vera Jayroe Fuller. Soon after her high school graduation from Buna High School, her family, which included three brothers and two sisters, moved to Waco. She met a handsome soldier, Arthur Langlotz, Jr., and they were married in Waco on December 1, 1942, a union that lasted 52 years until Arthur's death in 1994.Mary Alice was very active in the lives of her three children, Charles Ray, Jimmy and Donna. She volunteered at their schools in various ways from their elementary through high school years. She then volunteered at the Providence Hospital Gift Shop, St. Mary's Womens' Guild, DAV Ladies Auxiliary, and RVOS Organization, holding Office positions in some of them. She began working part-time at Baylor University in 1983 and then was employed full-time in the Accounts Payable Office from 1985 through her retirement on Jan 4, 2010 at the age of 86. She loved her "Baylor Bears" and all her Baylor Family dearly.She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; five brothers-in-law; six sisters-in-law; husband; sons, Charles Ray and Jimmy; son-in-law, Harold; and grandson, David.Survivors include daughter, Donna Baker; daughter-in-law, Lisa Langlotz; special family member, Pattie Turner; granddaughter, Lorie Macon; granddaughter, Melinda Hedrick and husband, Brent; grandson, Joe Baker; and great-granddaughters, Tinsley Hedrick and Ella Hedrick.Pallbearers will be Brent Hedrick, Joe Baker, Mark Stelly, Dan MacLemore, David Sterling and Michael Jansing.The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff who lovingly cared for her at Providence Hospital and Providence Hospice Place, her many adopted family members, Baylor family and Waco Montessori School family.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
