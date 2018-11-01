Henry Lange, Jr.Aug. 24 1927 - Oct 31, 2018Henry Lange, Jr., of Waco, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 2, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A full obituary will be forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

