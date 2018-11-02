Henry Lange, JrAug. 24, 1927 - Oct. 31, 2018Henry Lange, Jr., passed away at his home, October 31, 2018, at the age of 91. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 3, at Zion Lutheran Church, 503 S Tyler, McGregor, TX, with burial following at McGregor City Cemetery. Pastor Chris Farrow will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 2, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive.Henry was born, August 24, 1927, in McGregor, Texas, the son of the late Henry Lange Sr. and Ella (Lippe) Lange. He grew up in McGregor on his family farm and attended Highland School near Ocee, Texas. He met his wife, Vivian Hoehn, at church and they were married July 14, 1949 at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor.They began farming in McGregor, moving to their farm in Crawford in 1965. He also worked at Smead Manufacturing, retiring after 22 years. He also served on the board of directors for the East Crawford Water System. He enjoyed farming and taking care of his cattle until 2010 when they moved to Waco. Henry was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor where he had served on the Church Council.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ralph Lange; brothers, William Lange and Ervin Lange.Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Vivian; two daughters, Connie Mueller and husband, Meryl; Glynis Lange; four grandchildren, Jeremy Lange and wife, Melinda, Clayton Mueller and fiance, Kristi Munson, Ashley Richardson and husband, Chris, and Baylee Lange; five great-grandchildren, Krista Lange, Zachary Lange, Mila Doucette, Ava Mueller, and Kire Richardson; two sisters; Leona Hendrickson and Viola Mize; sister-in-law, Ona Lange; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.For those desiring, the family has suggested Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 156, McGregor, TX 76657, for memorial contributions. The guestbook is available at www.gracegardensfh.com.The family wishes to thank Providence Hospice for their excellent care and support, especially Kathy and Kimberly.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
