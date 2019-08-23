John LangDec. 1, 1952 - Aug. 18, 2019Services for John Lang will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Paul AME Church, in Marlin, 400 Aycock. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 23, at the funeral home. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

