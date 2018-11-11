Edward LaneMarch 24,1929 - Nov. 9, 2018Edward Barnard Lane, Jr. 89 of Waco, peacefully passed away on November 9, 2018 after a brief battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 12, at 1pm at Oak Crest Funeral Home at 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, with Chaplan Merry Wilburn of Providence Hospice officiating.Eddie was born March 24, 1929 in Waco, Texas to Edward Barnard Lane, Sr. and Margaret Kathcart. He was the great-grandson of George Barnard and Mary Ross Barnard who were amongst the first non-native settlers of Waco. He graduated from Schreiner Military Institute, Kerrville, Texas in 1947. After graduation, he attended Texas Tech University and was then called into action on November 10, 1950, where he served as Private First Class in Company B 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War and earned a Bronze Star for bravery. After the war, he became a Master Plumber and owner of The Lane Company. Ed Lane, ever the optimist, was always "perfect."He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Lane; daughters, Lezlie Rogers and husband Ray of Waco and Laurie Lane and husband Brad Broseker of Clarksburg, Maryland; sisters, Rose Schmidt of Waco and Constance Lane of Sedona, Arizona; grandchildren, Diana Garrett and husband Jason of Saginaw, Jessica Alexander and husband Danny of Hewitt, Margaret Hay of Columbia, South Carolina and David Hay of Clarksburg, Maryland, Alexandra Broseker of Washington, DC; great-grandchildren, John Ryan Mordan, Zachary and Evan Garrett, Audrey and Ally Jo Alexander; nieces, Debbie Haddad and husband Tom of Waco, Cathy Bradshaw of Waco and Ellen Schmidt of Dover, Arkansas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
