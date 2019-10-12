Deanna LaneOctober 24, 1966 - October 10, 2019Deanna Lane, 52, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with David and Paul Trayler officiating. Burial will follow at Eddy Cemetery.Deanna was born October 24, 1966, in Waco, Texas, to Roy and Joan Hargrove. Above all things, Deanna loved God, her family and church family. She spent her days giving to others, working as a volunteer EMT for the Bruceville-Eddy Fire Department, volunteering at the Senior Center, and spending countless hours with her family. She loved being outdoors and wasn't afraid of a hard day's work. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those she touched with her generous heart.She is survived by her husband, Stephen Lane; daughter, LeAnn Cogburn and husband, Daniel; daughter, Megan Walker and husband, Colton; son, Colton Lane and wife, Laney; and daughter, Emily Lane; and five grandchildren whom she adored, all of Eddy, Texas; father and mother, Roy and Joan Hargrove of Troy, Texas; and four sisters, Denise Trayler of Lorena, Texas, Sheila Dutschmann of Valley Mills, Texas, Sheryl McMullen of Eddy, and Kelly Hargrove of Troy.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

