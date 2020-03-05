Phil LandersDec. 24, 1954 - March 1, 2020Phillip O'Neal Landers, 65, of McGregor passed away, Sunday, March 1, 2020. A Funeral Service will be 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 6 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Wait officiating. There wil be a visitation with the family an hour before.
Service information
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Mar 6
Memorial Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
