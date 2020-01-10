Robert E. Lampkin Sept. 10, 1941 - Dec. 30, 2019Robert Earl Lampkin passed away December 30, 2019. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, at McDowell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.Robert Earl Lampkin was born September 10, 1941 to the late Leon Lowe, Sr. and the late Odell Stewart. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted companion, Jerlean Waines; niece, Brenda Armstrong, whom he raised as a daughter; sister, Teresa Courtney; brother, Leon Lowe Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Lampkin, Robert E.
