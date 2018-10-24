Herbert LammertSeptember 1, 1936 - October 19, 2018Rev. Herbert Lammert, 82, of Clifton, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 26, 2018, at Clifton Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery. Additional information and online guestbook is available at www.cliftonfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

