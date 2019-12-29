Barbara LammertOct. 27, 1937 - Dec. 27, 2019Mrs. Barbara June Lammert, 82, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Clifton, Texas. Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., for Monday, December 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clifton, TX. The Funeral will begin at 1 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church with graveside service following.Barbara was born on October 27, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas to Lydia (Meyer) and Werner Eckhardt. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John's Lutheran Church in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Edgewood High School in San Antonio and attended Texas Lutheran College where she met Herbert F. Lammert. They married on June 14, 1958. Following their marriage, they moved to Dubuque, Iowa where Herbert attended Wartburg Seminary and Barbara taught in a one-room schoolhouse. They were partners in ministry for churches in Damon, San Antonio, Rockdale and Meridian, Texas. Barbara taught Kindergarten, Elementary School and ESL at schools in San Antonio and Rockdale sharing her gifts with hundreds of children. She retired in 1998 after 35 years of teaching and was active in the Bosque County Retired Teachers Association.Barbara enjoyed singing, having been in State Choir in high school and remained active in her church choirs and bell choir. She enjoyed her annual reunion with the Texas Lutheran College "gals of '59". Herb and Barbara enjoyed travel including trips to Germany and the Holy Lands tracing the footsteps of Paul the Apostle around the Black Sea. They also traveled to Africa visiting Lutheran Churches in Tanzania, took a cruise to Alaska and went leaf looking on a cruise through New England up into Canada. She was a bird lover and spent countless hours enjoying her bird and hummingbird feeders. Herb and Barbara celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 14, 2018. She is survived by their three children and their spouses Rebecca and husband, Ronald Lusk, of Denver, Colorado, David and wife, Donna, of Belton, and Beth and husband, Jim Shaver, of Clermont, Florida. She is also survived by her sister, Laura and brother in law, Rev. Hilmer Krause; seven grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Herbert Lammert. Memorials, if desired, may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church Youth, or Lutheran Sunset Ministries - Hospice.Special thanks to Lutheran Sunset Ministries- Hospice, and the wonderful caregivers at the Sunset Ministries Nursing Home – Norse neighborhood.
Lammert, Barbara
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Lammert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.