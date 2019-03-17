James F. Lambert, Jr.Aug. 6, 1965 - March 14, 2019James Frank Lambert, Jr., 53, of Mart, TX, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. There will be no services at this time.James was born August 6, 1965, in Fort Hood, TX. He is survived by his parents, James, Sr. (Jim) and Ruthie Todd Lambert; and siblings, Jamie Harvey, Frank Lambert, and Melody Endres.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

