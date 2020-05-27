Glenda Lambert
Oct 25, 1943 - May 23, 2020
Glenda Jo Lambert passed away Saturday May 23, 2020 in a local hospital. Graveside and burial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, the Rev. Roger McLary will officiate.
Glenda was born October 28, 1943 in Waco, Tx. to Lois and LT Owens. Mrs. Lambert worked for Trane and other manufacturing positions until she retired in 1999. She is a beloved mother who enjoyed home improvement projects and there was nothing she would not do herself.
Glenda was proceeded in death by her loving parents, LT and Lois Owens; brother, Jimmy Zimmerman; husband, Steven Lee Lambert; and son, Darrell Glen Kees.
Glendas surviving family includes her sisters, Patricia Neuman of Houston, Donna Owens of Waco and Nita Johnson of Ft. Worth; her sons, Weldon Lee Tadlock of Austin, Skip and Donnie Kees of Waco; grandchildren, Brice, Heather, Megan, Rachael, Daniel, Shelbie, Mason and Jaxson; and several great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
