Dorothy Lee LambertJan. 4, 1921 - Nov. 1, 2018Dorothy Lee (Gessert) Lambert, 97, of Waco, Texas, passed away on November 1, 2018.Dorothy was born in Roswell, New Mexico, January 4, 1921, to Phyllis (Nisbet) and Edward Cyrus Gessert on January 4, 1921. She was married to the Reverend Guy E. Lambert Jr. on May 19, 1944. She graduated from Maryville College. Later she was employed as an administrative assistant for the YMCA of Union County, New Jersey.Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Guy Lambert and her four siblings.Dorothy is survived by her son, G. Edward Lambert of Grand Rapids, Michigan; daughters, Donna Lee Henderson of Stephens City, Virginia, and Barbara Lambert Brady of Waco, Texas; and four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.A graveside service took place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces, New Mexico on November 10, 2018.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

