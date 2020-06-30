Hugh G. Lamb
Jan. 18, 1935 - June 29, 2020
Hugh Green Lamb, 85, of Waco, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Mr. Lamb was born January 18, 1935, to parents, Walker and Fannie Mae Lamb. He enjoyed western movies, music and doing a little two-step while wearing his black cowboy hat. He talked about times in his past when he drove trucks and his nickname was "Big Red." Hugh had twinkling blue eyes and an engaging smile that will be missed by many.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th Street in Waco.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.