Max Lam Jan. 11, 1030 - June 11, 2020 Max Lam, age 81, passed away at home in Gatesville. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Gatesville, 912 E. Main Street. Social distancing guidelines of the church will be followed. The service will also be live-streamed at www.fbcgatesville.com. Burial will follow at the Fairy Cemetery in Hamilton County. Max was born to Paul and Winnie Looper Lam of the Mound Community, and graduated from Flat High School in 1957. He married Lera Jane Blakley on October 1, 1960. Max was a home builder for over 20 years in Central Texas. While building homes, his National Guard unit was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. He worked on Fort Hood as a Civil Service employee in the DEH Maintenance Shop for 21 years. During that time, he earned numerous awards for outstanding performance of duties. After he retired in January 2003, he enjoyed working fulltime on the family ranch in the Fairy community. Max enjoyed leisure activities as well, such as trips with his hunting buddies, traveling with his family, and playing 42 with his friends. Max was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. During his time at the church, he served on several committees, helped with Wednesday night children's activities, served as an RA leader, and assisted with the van ministry. He enjoyed mission trips to the Rio Grande Valley where his knowledge of home building was very useful and led to many successful projects. He enjoyed patiently teaching others about the construction trade. Max was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Loyd Lam and wife, Ellen Ann; sister, Barbara Bruton, and husband, Gene; and brother-in-law, Bill Collins. Max is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lera Lam; sister, Nancy Collins; children, Jayson Lam and wife, Laura, Leigh Anne Schwope and husband, Carl; grandchildren, Shelbi Snider and husband, Ryan, Brooke Lam, Blakley Schwope, Carter Schwope, and Lyndsey Schwope. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, Gatesville, Texas. The family of Max Lam wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his caregivers and treasured friends who have provided much-needed love and support through the years. Scott's Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is handling the arrangements.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Marstaller Motors to close after 70-year run in Waco
-
Former Midway administrator indicted in 2016 hit-and-run that left Baylor student dead
-
'Cowboy' Cobb arrested in alleged trafficking case
-
Czech developer plans skyline-shaping project next to Magnolia Silos
-
Clinic nurses aid woman critically hurt in rollover crash on Loop 340
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.