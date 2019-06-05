Jack LamAug. 8, 1929 - June 2, 2019Jack Lam, age 89, of Gatesville, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Belton.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, with The Rev. Kurt Fuessel officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavell on March 4, 2015; and grandson, Curtis Lam on April 12, 2014.He is survived by his sons, Gene Lam and wife, Robbie, Stanly Lam and wife, Florine, and Jim Lam and wife, Carla; brother, H.M. Lam; sisters, Cynthia Botkin and husband, Gary, and Jeanette Baize; nine grandchildren, Becky Morgan, Amy McGowan, Sarah Lam, Jeff Lam, David Lam, Jessica Wade, Devon Nye, Chelsea Brown, and Makayla Brown; numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Mountain Baptist Church, 6319 E. US Hwy 84, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.