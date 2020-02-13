Patsy Sue LakemperMarch 14, 1946 - Feb. 7, 2020Patsy Sue Lakemper, 73, of Lorena, Texas (formally of Magnolia, Illinois), passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, with her family by her side. Celebration of her life will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, at the funeral home.Patsy was born March 14, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend who will be missed by all that knew her.She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, and her son, Steven.Patsy is survived by her husband Paul; daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Robbie Gilbert; grandchildren, Daniel Gilbert and wife, Dawn, Michael Gilbert and wife, Karissa, Shannon Jacobsen and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, McKinsee, Braden, Elliott, Briley, and Emma Kate; bonus great-grandchildren, Cathy, Xavier, Wesley, and Brandy.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for their care and compassion for Patsy.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in memory of Patsy to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76710.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Photo Gallery
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.