Patsy Sue LakemperMarch 14, 1946 - Feb. 7, 2020Patsy Sue Lakemper, 73, of Lorena, Texas (formally of Magnolia, Illinois), passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, with her family by her side. Celebration of her life will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, at the funeral home.Patsy was born March 14, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend who will be missed by all that knew her.She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters, and her son, Steven.Patsy is survived by her husband Paul; daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Robbie Gilbert; grandchildren, Daniel Gilbert and wife, Dawn, Michael Gilbert and wife, Karissa, Shannon Jacobsen and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, McKinsee, Braden, Elliott, Briley, and Emma Kate; bonus great-grandchildren, Cathy, Xavier, Wesley, and Brandy.The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for their care and compassion for Patsy.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in memory of Patsy to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave, Waco, TX 76710.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

