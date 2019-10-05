Nancy KuykendallJune 26, 1952 - Oct. 3, 2019Nancy Jean (Lowe) Kuykendall, 67, of Hubbard, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 4 p.m., Sunday, October 6, at First Baptist Church, Hubbard with interment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Wade Funeral Home.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Nancy at www.wadefuneralhome.net.

