Willard Kuretsch Feb. 1, 1935 - March 19, 2020 Willard Eugene Kuretsch, 85, of Crawford, Texas, passed away March 19, 2020, at Providence Hospital. Private graveside service will be Saturday, March 21, at Gerald Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Krueger officiating. Willard was born February 1, 1935, to Paul and Mabel Kuretsch in Otto, Texas. He grew up in Riesel, Texas, and graduated from Riesel High School, followed by Navarro Junior College. He was in the Naval Reserves for eight years. He married Shirley Dreyer on November 2, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waco, Texas, where they were members for 43 years. Willard served on several committees and enjoyed his time as an Elder, particularly making the rounds to visit the members. He later joined St. Paul Lutheran, where he was a member for 20 years. Willard retired from TU Electric after 40 years of service. He loved hunting, fishing, and boating. Gardening was his favorite hobby, as this allowed him to share his crops to family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling to many places across America with his wife and friends. Willard was a devoted husband, father, and Paw-Paw. His granddaughters were the light of his life. He loved to hear about the many adventures of his three granddaughters, Caitlin, Catherine, and Claire, while playing board games and puzzles. One of his greatest joys was teaching his eldest, Caitlin, how to ride a bicycle. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Kuretsch; and brothers-in-law, Erwin Abel and Milton Fleischhauer. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Kuretsch; son, Kevin Kuretsch of Robinson; daughter, Karen Kuretsch Craig and husband, Carl, of Olney; granddaughters, Caitlin Craig of Minneapolis, Catherine Craig Stone and husband, Justin, of Houston, and Claire Craig of New York City. He is also survived by sisters, Margaret Abel of Woodway and Carolyn Fleischhauer of Riesel; sister-in-law, Sharon Kuretsch; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane, Waco, TX 76705. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
