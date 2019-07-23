Debbie KunzeMarch 14, 1956 - July 18, 2019Debbie Kunze went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Greater Waco Baptist Church, 912 E. Loop 340, Bellmead, with Brother Mike Lindsay officiating.Debbie was born March 14, 1956 to Howard and Margie Fasshauer in Waco, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Howard "Butch" Fasshauer.Debbie is survived by her cherished husband and soulmate, Glenn; son, James Crist; daughter, Windy Dillard and husband, Dale; grandchildren, Anthony, Kaylee and Caitlin Crist; sister, Judy Trevino and husband, David; nieces, Bethny and Amber; nephew, Jason; in-laws, Don and Faye Kunze.The family wishes to express special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Providence Hospital ICU.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

