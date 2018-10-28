Kenny KunkelJuly 20, 1957 - Oct. 25, 2018Kenny Kunkel, age 61, of Elm Mott, passed away Thursday, October 25, 2018 in Waco. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 30, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Gerald Cemetery near Elm Mott. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 29, at the funeral home. A full obituary and memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

