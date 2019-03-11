Ken KudelklaJan. 7, 1949 - March 4, 2019Ken Kudelka, age 70, of Waco, formerly of West, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Waco. Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 p.m., until service time Tuesday, at the funeral home.Ken was born January 7, 1949, in Waco, the son of the late Ernest and Lillian (Hlavenka) Kudelka. He attended St. Mary's School, was a 1967 graduate of West High School and received an associate degree in business from Hill Junior College in 1969. Ken enjoyed playing golf, working in the yard and while his son was young, spent many hours motor cross racing. He was an avid dancer. Ken was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was also a member of the KJT Society #31 in West and the Optimist Club in Austin. Ken worked for AT&T, formerly Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, in Waco, Lubbock, Austin and Dallas for over 25 years before retiring in 2002. Ken then worked in the pharmacy department for HEB in Waco where he retired in 2014.Survivors include his son, James "Marty" Kudelka and wife, Nra, of Valley Village, CA; former wife, Sandi Kudelka; grandchildren, Lucy James and Jordan Cash Kudelka; brother, James Kudelka and wife, Judy; sister, Sharon Wilson and husband, Rory; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary' Cemetery Association.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
