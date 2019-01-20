Jerry KuceraMarch 5, 1938 - January 17, 2019Jerry E. Kucera Sr., age 80, of West, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 in Waco. A rosary will be recited 6 pm, Monday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 am Tuesday, January 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Jerry was born March 5, 1938, in Abbott, the son of the late Emil and Josephine (Grellhesl) Kucera. He was a 1955 graduate of Abbott High School and attended Baylor University. On April 11, 1959 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Kotrla in West. He and Dorothy spent their 59 years of married life as faithful parishioners of St. Mary's where he served as an usher.Jerry spent many years of his life working for HEB food stores in Waco before retiring after 36 years of service. He was a general merchandise manager, often known for his great care and attention to his department as he had his areas in tip top shape. As he neared his HEB retirement he entered the insurance industry when he started Kucera Insurance in 1988 selling property, casualty, life and auto insurance. In 2017, Jerry retired from selling insurance for RVOS and SPJST after almost 30 years of service. While working with SPJST he served as the District 3 Regional Sales Representative. He also enjoyed many years of volunteering with the St. Mary's Quarterback Club where he served as President, St. Mary's PTC, Boy Scout Troop #539 ScoutMaster, and treasurer of the West League Booster Club, where he also coached. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2305, SPJST Lodge #6, RVOS Lodge #78, and KJT Society #31.Jerry loved reading, listening to Czech music, dancing, and playing 42 and taroky. He was a great story-teller and loved visiting with others. Above all, he enjoyed family time. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him great joy, and he loved visiting with them and attending their many extra-curricular activities throughout the years. Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Kucera, of West; children, Jerry Kucera, Jr. of West, Monica Ferguson and husband, Dan, of Waco, Paul Kucera and wife, Loretta, of West, Steven Kucera and wife, Stephanie, of West, and Angela Thompson and husband, Tony, of North Richland Hills; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.The family would like to thank Dr. Smith and the medical staff at Providence for their loving care for Jerry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Association Pavilion Account. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
