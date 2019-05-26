George J. KubalDec. 24, 1929 - May 10, 2019Colonel George Jerome Kubal, of Robinson, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. A celebration of George's life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum.George was born to James and Mary Kubal, December 24, 1929, as the youngest of three sons. He became an accomplished gymnast and athlete and was Milwaukee high school valedictorian. After graduating in the "Tough Shoes" class of 1952 from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, George became an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He met his future wife, Joyce L. (Hastings) Kubal, in the summer of 1953 while earning his pilot wings at Connally Air Force Base. While stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, they welcomed their son, Keith A. Kubal and later returned to Waco to raise him. George was a good father and role model.George accomplished much during his life. During his 23-year career in the USAF he was a fighter pilot in Korea and is credited with flying straight down faster than the speed of sound. After flying, George went on to earn his Master's Degree in Nuclear Engineering from N. Carolina State College. Among his many projects, George headed up two major underground nuclear tests becoming one of the few people to split the atom multiple times. He was highly decorated, including being awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, and achieved the rank of Colonel. After he retired, he owned his own business and traded coins and stamps, which took him on adventures all across Texas. He gave back to the community by serving on the Robinson School Board for 23 years.George was blessed with a sharp mind and a gift for scientific inquiry. He loved playing poker with his friends and was a long-time season ticket holder for the Lady Bears basketball games. An engaging conversationalist, George enjoyed talking about anything and always had great stories to share about his many adventures.George was preceded in death by his parents, James Wenzel Kubal and Mary Kubal; two older brothers, James "Jim" J. Kubal, and Fred J. Kubal and spouse, Joyce L. (Hastings) Kubal.Survivors include his son, Keith Kubal.Memorial Donations in his memory can be made to Waco Meals on Wheels at 254-752-0316, or the Waco Alzheimer's Association at 254-753-7722.The family invites you to leave a message at www.tributes.com/GeorgeKubal.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
