Don KruseDec. 11, 1934 - Aug. 6, 2018Donald Charles Kruse enjoyed a wonderful life. Don was a proud lifelong Texan born in McCamey, Texas, December 11, 1934, to Ross and Pauline Kruse. Don was known to his two older sisters, Shirley Kruse Lightfoot and Beverly Kruse Scown, as Donnie, and later to his grandkids and great-grandkids, as GDad. Don left this wonderful life, August 6, 2018, surrounded by his wife and children.Don attended Monahans High School where he met his future wife, Katy Hale. It was pretty much love at first sight and they married four years later on August 24, 1957. Don graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas Tech University and was a very proud TTU alumni. Don and Katy had three children, Brett Kruse, Amy Kruse Rogers and Randy Kruse. Later in life Don had fun with four grandkids, Caleb Rogers, Nickolas Rogers, Katy Rogers, Sean Kruse and also great-grandkids! Don was an optimistic, friendly guy who enjoyed hunting, tropical vacations and snorkeling, "piddling" in his workshop and cold Coors Light. Don and Katy managed the Whites/Western Auto Store in McGregor, Texas for 21 years. He worked hard six days a week to support his family and appreciated all their customers over the years.Don will be given a private burial by his loving family. His friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life reception from 1:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 500 S. Madison St, McGregor, Texas.For those desiring, the family has suggested the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. for memorial contributions in lieu of flowers.We would like to thank Westview Manor Nursing Home and Southern Care Hospice Service for their excellent care of Don. We already miss Don/Dad/GDad greatly and look forward to seeing him again someday in Heaven.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.