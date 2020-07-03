James Kroll
Oct. 19, 1963 - June 29, 2020
James Henry Kroll, 56, of Mart, went to be with his Savior on June 29, 2020. A private family service will be held.
James is survived by his wife, Sandra Kroll, of Mart; his son, August James Henry Kroll and his wife, Harmony Kroll, of Washington; his grandchildren, Claire Madison Kroll and James Randall Kroll, of Washington; his mother, Eugenia Covey, of Mart; his sister, Miriam Hayes and her husband, Roy Hayes, of Waco; his brother, Gene Kroll, of Mart; his brothers-in-law, John Reedy and his wife, Clara Reedy, of Mart, Billy Reedy of Rosharon, and Donald Reedy of Bosqueville; very, very close friends, John Thomas Herwig and Holley Herwig of Gholson; and nieces and nephews, Christina Hayes, Dawn Dawson and her husband, Casey Dawson, Brad Reedy and his wife, Kasey Reedy, Tiffany Reedy, Lindsay Burgos and her husband, Ramiro Burgos, Cody Reedy, Lauren Reedy, and Johnny Herwig. James was preceded in death by his father, Herman Kroll. James leaves behind many cousins and a countless number of friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Judes.
