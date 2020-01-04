Eugene KrollOct. 25, 1935 - Dec. 30, 2019Eugene Kroll, 84, of Waco, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 with his family by his side. A service celebrating his life will be held 10 a.m., Monday, January 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Ernest Christie officiating. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 5, at the funeral home.Eugene was born to Albert and Annie Locke Kroll on October 25, 1935. He attended Riesel school systems for 12 years and graduated in 1955. He excelled in football, baseball, and track. Eugene was a pitcher on the 1954 Baseball Team that won the Bi-District Championship. He worked at General Tire and Rubber Company for 30 years until health problems forced him to retire. The last two years of his employment he served on the Negotiating Committee for the United Rubber Workers Local 312. He was a voting member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. After his retirement, he worked in a wood working shop and a welding shop in his backyard, and had a saying of "If you can give me the measurements, I can build it."Eugene was baptized into Christ in 1969 at the Robinson Church of Christ. He attended Lake Shore Dr. Church of Christ from 1955 until his Savior called him home.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Patsy Oliver Kroll; brother, Eldon Kroll who was killed in World War II; brother, C.P. Kroll; sister, Laura Kroll Schroeder; and infant grandson, James Paul McGinty who died at birth.Eugene is survived by his children: son, Ricky Kroll and wife, Dee, of Lufkin; son, Cliff Kroll and wife, Vickie, of Lorena; daughter, Lisa McGinty and husband, Don, of Lorena; daughter, Denise Crowder, of Dallas; and daughter, DeAnna Baumgartner of Corpus Christi; six grandsons, two granddaughters, and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two very close friends, Joy and Marlu Duncan. He called Marlu his adopted daughter."I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ building fund.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Kroll, Eugene
To send flowers to the family of Eugene Kroll, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Eugene's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Eugene's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.